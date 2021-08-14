Pedestrian dies after being struck by car on Route 29 in Columbia, police say

A woman was hit and killed by a car traveling north on U.S. Route 29 in Columbia early Saturday morning, according to police.
Police said a 2017 BMW X1 traveling was traveling north on the highway around 3:37 a.m. when it hit a woman who was in the road near Rivers Edge Road.
The victim died at the scene and has not been identified, according to police.
Police said the driver of the BMW stayed at the scene and was not injured. No charges have been filed, according to police.
The northbound lanes of Route 29 between Johns Hopkins Road and Rivers Edge Road were closed for around three hours after the incident, according to police.
Howard County police are investigating.