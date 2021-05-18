Police: Delaware woman charged with DUI after crash with police SUV on I-95

WILMINGTON, DEL. — A Newark woman is facing drunken driving charges after Delaware State Police said she crashed into a police SUV stopped along Interstate 95.
Police said in a news release that troopers were called early Sunday to southbound I-95 in the Wilmington area to investigate a suspicious vehicle parked partially in the roadway. While troopers tried to remove the traffic hazard, a trooper positioned a patrol SUV in the right lane with emergency lights activated to warn approaching motorists.
A few minutes later, a Chevy Malibu struck the rear of the SUV, police said. The trooper in the SUV and the Malibu’s driver, 24-year-old Chezkera Wilson, were taken to an area hospital with injuries that weren’t thought to be life-threatening.
Wilson has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, failing to yield or change lanes for a stopped emergency vehicle and other offences, police said.
There was no answer at a phone number listed for Wilson.