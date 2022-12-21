Advertisement
Crime

Male fatally shot Wednesday afternoon on South Howard Street in Baltimore, police say

Baltimore Sun

A male died Wednesday afternoon after being shot several times in the upper body, Baltimore Police said in a news release.

At approximately 2:49 p.m., Central District patrol officers responded to the unit block of South Howard Street to Investigate a reported shooting, police said.

Advertisement
Police investigate a shooting scene in downtown Baltimore on Wednesday.

Police investigate a shooting scene in downtown Baltimore on Wednesday. (Bill Wachsberger)

Officers located an unidentified male victim suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body. The victim was transported to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead by medical staff, the release said.

Baltimore homicides interactive link ]

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Advertisement

Those who wish to remain anonymous can use the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. They can also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.

Looking down on West Baltimore Street, which is closed from Eutaw to Howard streets after a shooting at the southeast corner (top right).

Looking down on West Baltimore Street, which is closed from Eutaw to Howard streets after a shooting at the southeast corner (top right). (Bill Wachsberger)

Advertisement