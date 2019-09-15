Baltimore County police ‘confident’ homicide victim in city is Milford Mill woman reported missing last week

Baltimore County police are “confident” a woman found stabbed to death in Southwest Baltimore on Saturday was Charla Melvin, a missing 50-year-old who lived in Milford Mill, officials said Sunday. An autopsy will be performed to verify the findings.
The body, reported by a passer-by about 11:10 a.m., was found wrapped in blankets and trash bags in an abandoned lot near Hollins Street and South Warwick Avenue in Shipley Hill, according to police. She appeared to have died from sharp force trauma, according to initial findings.
“Investigators are confident that the body is of Charla Melvin,” county police said, “however positive identification is pending the final determination of the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.”
Police said they suspected she was “the victim of foul play" after her cousin, Thomas Davis Jr., was found dead by suicide near Carver High School in the city last week.
Investigators suspect Davis in his cousin’s killing and are working “to shore up enough evidence,” said Cpl. Shawn Vinson, a Baltimore County Police spokesman.
“We’re headed in that direction, but we’re waiting until the evidence confirms it,” he said. “We’re just trying to put a timeline together to see what happened.”
Melvin had been missing since Sept. 7. Her car, which was last seen in West Baltimore, remains missing. Police hope it will contain evidence in her death.
Baltimore Police asked the public to be on the lookout for the vehicle: a black 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe with Maryland tag 3CR7429.
Anyone who sees the vehicle is asked to call Baltimore County police at 410-307-2020.