Two killed, two injured in weekend shootings in Baltimore

Two men were killed and two were injured in four separate shootings in Baltimore Friday night and Saturday afternoon, according to Baltimore police.
Officers from the Southern District responded to a call about a shooting at a home in the 5000 block of Curtis Ave.at about 10:40 p.m. Friday and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the body. Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene.
Shortly before midnight, Western District officers, responding to alerts from electronic gunfire-location devices, arrived in the 1600 block of Saratoga St. and found a 36-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the torso. Medics transported the victim to an area hospital, where medical staff pronounced him dead.
Two non-fatal shootings occurred in the Northwest District.
At about 10:10 p.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to the 6800 block of Reisterstown Road, where they found a 23-year-old male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the right thigh. Medics took him to a local hospital, where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.
At about 12:26 p.m. Saturday, officers from the same district responded to reports of a shooting in the 3500 block of Rogers Ave. They began a search for victims, then went to a nearby hospital to check for walk-in patients. There they found a 20-year-old man who was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the right leg. His injury was not considered life-threatening.
Anyone with information on the fatal shootings is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. Those with information on the Reisterstown Road and Rogers Avenue incidents are encouraged to contact Northwest District shooting detectives at 410-396-2466.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can use the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP or submit a tip via anonymous text to the Metro Crime Stoppers website, police said.
