Dundalk shooting leaves one person dead Tuesday night, Baltimore County Police say

One person is dead after a shooting in Dundalk on Tuesday night, police said.
Baltimore County Police said they were called to the 2900 block of Yorkway just before 8 p.m.
When officers arrived they found someone suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. The victim, unidentified by the police, was transported to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
Police said the suspect fled before police arrived.
Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland is offering a $2,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest and charges.