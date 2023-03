A Maryland State Police trooper was shot Monday night while conducting a traffic stop on Route 50 near the Vienna Scale House in Wicomico County, the department tweeted early Tuesday morning.

The trooper was transported by ambulance to a hospital for treatment of injuries, the tweet said.

#ALERT @mdsp trooper was shot Monday night while conducting a traffic stop on Rt 50 near Vienna Scale House. The trooper was transported by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment of injuries. Investigation is ongoing. There is no threat to the public. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/ZPTyGGJvIE — MD State Police (@MDSP) March 7, 2023

An investigation is ongoing, state police said, adding that there is no threat to the public.

