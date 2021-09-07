As Towson student shot Saturday is released from hospital, university suspends veteran campus police officer

The Towson University student shot on campus Saturday morning along with two other adults was released from the hospital Tuesday as the school suspended a veteran campus police officer in the continued fallout from the shooting, university officials said.
In a statement, Towson President Kim Schatzel, Vernon Hurte, vice president for student affairs, and Charles Herring, the director of public safety, said they “look forward to her return to class and campus,” while Schatzel and Hurte keep in close contact with the student’s family.
One of the two other shooting victims, neither of whom were affiliated with Towson, has been released from the hospital while the other was still being treated as of Tuesday afternoon.
Following the party of hundreds at the university campus’s academic core, where the shooting occurred, Towson officials said they placed a veteran officer of the school’s Office of Public Safety on paid leave while investigating whether the officer followed procedures early Saturday morning.
After the shooting, university officials maintained that officers “constantly” monitor the campus via foot patrols, saying public safety officers hadn’t witnessed any illegal behavior that night, and touted their response time to the shooting.
On Monday, officials said public safety officers would double foot patrols and more closely monitor unsanctioned events like Saturday’s, which featured hundreds of revelers, a DJ and a musician and left alcohol containers, disposable cups and other debris strewed about the university’s Freedom Square, located underneath Lecture Hall.
School officials said the Office of Public Safety continued to support an investigation led by the Baltimore County Police Department, which has yet to announce an arrest in the case.
