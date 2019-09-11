Towson attempted murder suspect told police: ‘If I intended to ever use the gun, I would never have missed’

A woman charged with attempted murder of a security guard at a Towson motel on Monday told police that her gun went off accidentally, adding that, “if I intended to ever use the gun, I would never have missed the target,” according to charging documents.
Allison Nicole Daughtrey, 34, of the 2400 block of Woodcroft Road in Parkville, is charged with attempted second-degree murder, assault, reckless endangerment, destruction of property and gun charges, according to the documents. She does not have an attorney listed in court records.
Police were already at the motel for a disturbance call involving Daughtrey when the gunshot rang out in the lobby, .
Officers had been dispatched just after 2 p.m. to the Days Inn at 8712 Loch Raven Blvd. for a reported fight in a second-floor room between Daughtrey and her girlfriend, according to the charging documents.
Both women denied that a fight had happened, but the motel security guard still wanted them and the children who were with them removed from the property, according to the documents. The security guard and and Daughtrey began yelling at each other while the women packed their belongings, police said.
An officer escorted the group to the parking lot, then took Daughtrey’s girlfriend back inside to look for a missing cellphone.
When they returned outside, Daughtrey was no longer waiting by the vehicle, police said. Moments later, the officer heard a gunshot go off in the hotel lobby, and an employee came out and said the security guard was holding down the shooter, according to charging documents.
Daughtrey was arrested at the scene, and surveillance video of the lobby showed her enter, struggle with the security guard at the front counter, and pull out and fire a handgun, the documents said.
The security guard told police he pushed the gun to the side and moved his head, causing the bullet to narrowly miss him. He grabbed the gun with his left hand, causing the slide to jam, while Daughtrey "bit him in his right arm and continued to pull the trigger,” according to the charging documents.
The bullet hit a metal frame near the lobby window and damaged the wall, curtains and window frame, according to the charging documents.
The security guard, whose left hand was injured from grabbing the gun, was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital for treatment. The children’s grandmother picked them up.
After being taken to the Towson police precinct, Daughtrey told police the security guard had struck her in the face, prompting her to grab her bag from the front desk counter and swing it at him, according to the documents. In the process, the gun fell out and went off, she said.
She is being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center in Towson.
Baltimore Sun reporter McKenna Oxenden contributed to this article.