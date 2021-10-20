xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Annapolis couple plead not guilty to espionage charges; detention hearing for wife is underway

By
Baltimore Sun
Oct 20, 2021 1:41 PM

An Annapolis couple pleaded not guilty to charges of espionage related to the selling nuclear of secrets to who they thought were agents of a foreign country.

Jonathan and Diana Toebbe, who were arrested Oct. 8, were formally indicted by a grand jury Tuesday in U.S. District Court of West Virginia.

Advertisement

Both pleaded not guilty Wednesday, with Jonathan Toebbe waiving his right to a detention hearing.

A detention hearing for Diana Toebbe is underway, with an FBI special agent on the witness stand outlining the investigation.

Advertisement
Advertisement

This article will be updated.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Crime

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement