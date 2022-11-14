Teen arrested in fatal Inner Harbor squeegee shooting expected to plead guilty to manslaughter

The teenage squeegee worker who fatally shot a man who was brandishing a baseball bat in the Inner Harbor this summer is expected to plead guilty to manslaughter, his attorney, Warren Brown, told The Baltimore Sun.

The teen, 15, is charged with first-degree murder after shooting 48-year-old Hampden resident Timothy Reynolds in July after Reynolds approached a group of squeegee workers with a bat. The Sun is not naming the teen because of his age.

Advertisement

Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby’s office is offering the teen the lower charge of manslaughter and will support his attorneys’ efforts to have the case sent down to juvenile court, Brown said. A spokesperson for Mosby’s office declined to comment when asked about the proposed plea deal.

Due in court Thursday at 10 a.m., Brown and the teen’s other attorney, J. Wyndal Gordon, have sought since his arrest to have the case transferred to juvenile court where any punishment would be lesser than in Baltimore Circuit Court, and would be more focused on remediation.

Advertisement

“The juvenile system’s offerings may not be all that great, but they’re better than what the adult system has to offer,” Brown said.

By pleading guilty to manslaughter, Brown said his client would be admitting his guilt in the matter, while still avoiding the harsh punishment that comes with being convicted of premeditated murder in the first degree.

“It wasn’t a diabolical scheme to kill someone,” Brown said.

All the same, Brown said his client should not have had a gun.

Breaking News Alerts As it happens Be informed of breaking news as it happens and notified about other don't-miss content with our free news alerts. >

Reynolds’ family spoke Monday morning at a news conference about the proposed plea agreement, and said they were not consulted about it ahead of time.

Former Maryland Deputy Attorney General Thiru Vignarajah, who has unsuccessfully run twice for Baltimore State’s Attorney and once for mayor, is representing the family for free, he said.

Police say Reynolds got out of his car on July 7 with a baseball bat near the intersection of Light and Conway streets in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor after an interaction with the squeegee workers there. A motorist’s dashcam captured part of the incident, and although the footage, obtained by The Sun, picks up after the initial confrontation, it shows Reynolds, still holding the bat, walking away from the intersection, presumably toward his car.

The workers begin to follow him, and a car obstructs the view of the next interaction, but the workers are seen running away as Reynolds chases them with the bat raised. He swings at one of them, missing, when another throws a rock, hitting him in the head. A third worker shot at Reynolds five times, killing him.

Advertisement

Under Maryland law, self-defense and defense of others can be claimed only when there is no other option besides lethal force or when a person is in their own home. Legal claims of imperfect self-defense or imperfect defense of others can result in a conviction of voluntary manslaughter, which carries a 10-year sentence.

However, defendants convicted of a crime in juvenile court cannot be held in custody past their 21st birthday.

This story will update.