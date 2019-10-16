The Montgomery County police officer who died after being found shot on the top of a Silver Spring parking garage died from a “self-inflicted injury,” according to the department.
In a news release Tuesday, the department said the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Washington ruled that Officer Thomas Bomba died “as the result of a self-inflicted injury.”
Police had originally ruled Bomba’s death a homicide and officers were searching for a suspect in his death.
Bomba was found shot Monday on the top level of parking garage at the intersection of Ellsworth Drive and Fenton Street in Silver Spring.
“Officer Bomba was wearing his body-worn camera, but it had not been activated,” the department wrote. “We continue to evaluate evidence collected at the scene as part of our commitment to completing a thorough and exhaustive investigation.”