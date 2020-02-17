After nearly 28 years, a suspect who might be responsible for a murder in 1992, has been identified. According to Montgomery County Police, Hans Huitz, 51, of Virginia Beach, Va., is accused of killing 57-year-old James Essel, above, in Montgomery County, Maryland. Detectives obtained a swab from Huitz to compare to the DNA evidence left by the suspect at the scene. In March 1992, Essel was found inside the Sugarloaf Mountain Market located on Old Hundred Road. Essel was found on the floor behind the counter. Essel owned and ran the store. He was the only one working that night, police said. (Montgomery County Police)