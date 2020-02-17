xml:space="preserve">
After nearly 28 years, a suspect who might be responsible for a murder in 1992, has been identified. According to Montgomery County Police, Hans Huitz, 51, of Virginia Beach, Va., is accused of killing 57-year-old James Essel, above, in Montgomery County, Maryland. Detectives obtained a swab from Huitz to compare to the DNA evidence left by the suspect at the scene. In March 1992, Essel was found inside the Sugarloaf Mountain Market located on Old Hundred Road. Essel was found on the floor behind the counter. Essel owned and ran the store. He was the only one working that night, police said.
After nearly 28 years, a suspect who might be responsible for a murder in 1992, has been identified. According to Montgomery County Police, Hans Huitz, 51, of Virginia Beach, Va., is accused of killing 57-year-old James Essel, above, in Montgomery County, Maryland. Detectives obtained a swab from Huitz to compare to the DNA evidence left by the suspect at the scene. In March 1992, Essel was found inside the Sugarloaf Mountain Market located on Old Hundred Road. Essel was found on the floor behind the counter. Essel owned and ran the store. He was the only one working that night, police said. (Montgomery County Police)

Investigators used DNA and genealogy tests to identify a suspect in a 28-year-old deadly robbery in Maryland, a man who was shot and killed when law-enforcement officers tried to arrest him in Virginia last week.

Hans Huitz, a 51-year-old auto mechanic who had no apparent criminal history, was wanted on warrants charging him with first-degree murder and robbery in the March 1992 killing of James Essel, the 57-year-old owner of Sugarloaf Mountain Market in Comus in Montgomery County, Maryland. Recent tests showed Huitz was the source of a blood trail found at the market where Essel was robbed and stabbed 29 times, according to police.

Advertisement

Police detectives from Montgomery County and members of the U.S. Marshals task force stopped Huitz’s car early Wednesday near his home in Virginia Beach. At least one of the officers shot Huitz when he pulled out a gun, authorities said.

“We figured out the ‘who’ in this case,” Montgomery County Police Sgt. Chris Homrock told The Washington Post. “But clearly, based on his decisions yesterday, we will never know the ‘why.’”

One of Huitz’s neighbors told The Virginian-Pilot said the man was friendly and had helped neighbors with car repairs.

[More news] Maryland high school shooting: ‘I was just shot in my school,’ Great Mills student says on 911 call

“It’s just such shocking news,” said the neighbor, Hershel Mack.

Homrock said Essel’s killing is the fifth cold case that the Maryland police department has closed using genetic genealogy testing. On Tuesday, detectives visited Huitz where he worked and swabbed his cheek to collect the DNA evidence that allegedly linked him to the blood trail.

Latest Crime

“It’s definitely a worthwhile tool,” said Homrock, who heads the department’s cold case unit.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement