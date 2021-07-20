A teen girl riding her bike was killed in a Dundalk hit-and run as police search for the driver

A 16-year-old girl was killed after being hit by a car in Dundalk early Monday morning, police said.
Baltimore County Police said just after 12 a.m. officers were called to Northpoint Boulevard near Baltimore Street.
Officials said Jayden Baldree, 16, was riding her bike along the road when a car driving in the same lane struck her from behind and fled. The girl died at the scene, according to a news release.
Officers later found what they believe to be the suspect’s vehicle, a 2005 Acura, unoccupied at Baltimore Street and Eastbrook Avenue with its tags removed.
Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland is offering a $2,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and charges. Individuals with any information are asked to call 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous.