Former Maryland del. Tawanna P. Gaines arrives at the US District Court in Greenbelt, Md., Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. She faces a charge that she illegally used campaign funds for her personal benefit. Gaines, a 67-year-old Democrat from Prince George's County, has served in the Maryland House of Delegates since 2001. She resigned less than week before she was charged. (Ovetta Wiggins/The Washington Post via AP) (Ovetta Wiggins/AP)