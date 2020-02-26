xml:space="preserve">
This undated photo provided by the Anne Arundel County Police Department shows Thomas Bryon Stemen. Stemen, accused of stabbing a woman with a syringe at a Maryland grocery store, has been arrested. News outlets report Stemen was arrested Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, after Anne Arundel County police received a tip about the suspect. (Anne Arundel County Police Department via AP)
Police arrested a man accused of stabbing a woman with a syringe at a Maryland grocery store in an attack caught on surveillance video.

Thomas Bryon Stemen was arrested Tuesday after Anne Arundel County police said they received a tip about the suspect, the department said in a statement.

UPDATE: Please watch the attached video and continue to share. This suspect needs to be identified and this victim needs answers to her health concerns. Southern District Assault / Churchton On February 18, 2020 we were notified of an assault that occurred in the parking lot of 5570 Shady Side Road in Churchton. An adult female advised she was assaulted and poked with what is believed to be a syringe while walking through the parking lot. Video surveillance was pulled and a white male approximately 50 years old is seen walking near the victim. The suspect bumped into the victim and you can see an exchange between the two. Medical treatment was sought and a syringe stick, can not be ruled out at this time. Southern District Detectives are investigating and are asking anyone with any information to call 410-222-1960 or the TipLine 410-222-4700. The below photograph is the best picture we have of the suspect at this time and we are asking for it to be shared.

Video from the store in Churchton shows a man follow the woman into the cart area and bump into her on Feb. 18. The woman is then seen looking down at her leg as she backs out of the store. The man appears to follow her outside.

The woman wasn't identified but police said she received medical treatment. She told news outlets she was put on preventative medications for 30 days.

Stemen was charged with first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment. It’s unclear whether he had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

