Randallstown man charged in Towson hotel homicide

Baltimore County Police have identified and charged a Randallstown man in a homicide at a hotel in Towson on Thursday.
Deonte James Griffin, 26, is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault and use of a firearm to commit a crime of violence in relation to the death of Jeremiah David Koch, 30, of Lenhartsville, Pa., at a Comfort Inn in Townson, police said.
He is being held at the Baltimore County Department of Corrections with a bail review hearing scheduled for 1 p.m. today.
At about 2:26 a.m. Thursday, police officers responded to the 8800 block of Loch Raven Blvd. in Towson after reports of a man with a gun. Officers said they found Koch dead in one of the hotel rooms.
Koch had trauma to his upper body, with police presuming it was a gunshot wound. Officials said they are awaiting autopsy results.
County police reported Griffin’s arrest Thursday but waited until formal charges to release his name.