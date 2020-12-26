Woman arrested after crashing stolen car into Baltimore County police car, injuring officer, police say

A woman was arrested after she allegedly lost control of her car Saturday and crashed into a Baltimore County police car and injured an officer just after midnight, police say.
Officers from the White Marsh precinct responded to the 8400 block of Pulaski Highway after a patrol officer’s car was struck by a stolen Lincoln Town Car. The officer had been sitting inside his car working DUI enforcement right before the driver lost control of the Lincoln and struck the patrol car, police said.
The officer was taken to the Maryland Shock Trauma Center with non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released, police said.
The woman was arrested and also taken to an area hospital. She is expected to survive her injuries.