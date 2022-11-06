Officer shoots and kills man who Baltimore Police say was assaulting a woman with a knife

Baltimore Police investigate a shooting by police that killed a man at the corner of Lafayette Avenue and North Fulton Avenue in Harlem Park on Sunday afternoon. (Cassidy Jensen / Baltimore Sun)

Baltimore Police officials say a police officer shot and killed a man who attacked a woman while holding a knife in Harlem Park in West Baltimore on Sunday afternoon.

Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said officers responded at about 3:40 p.m. to the intersection of Lafayette and Fulton avenues for a report of a man armed with a knife assaulting a woman who was on the ground.

Harrison said body camera video shows that an officer driving a police cruiser exited his car while calling for backup, then ordered the man to drop the knife and get onto the ground. The man rolled over on top of the woman, Harrison said.

“The suspect placed himself what appears to be on top of the female while armed with a very large knife,” Harrison said. The officer fired multiple times at the man, who rolled off the woman. Police took the knife and rendered medical aid to the man, Harrison said.

Medics took the man to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Harrison said. He said the woman was not stabbed or shot, and was in good condition.

Harrison said the two officers involved in the shooting were at police headquarters Sunday evening but had not yet been interviewed. Only one officer appeared to have fired his weapon, he said.

Baltimore Police investigate a shooting Sunday at Lafayette and North Fulton avenues in Harlem Park. (Cassidy Jensen / Baltimore Sun)

“No one wants to stand here and have any loss of life,” Mayor Brandon Scott said at a news conference.

Scott said assaulting anyone with a dangerous weapon could not be tolerated in Baltimore, and he praised officers for responding quickly.

“We could be talking here tonight about a woman who lost her life as well but we are not because of the actions they took quickly,” Scott said.

This article will be updated.