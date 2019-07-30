Maryland woman charged with attempting to smuggle opioid treatment drug into Eastern Shore prison

Officials say a 22-year-old Riverdale woman was caught trying to sneak hundreds of strips of buprenorphine, a drug that treats opioid addiction, into the Eastern Correctional Institution on the Eastern Shore.
Tania Ramirez-Reyes, 22, of Riverdale, faces drug and contraband charges as the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services said she was caught Saturday trying to sneak 353 strips of buprenorphine, which sometimes is known by its brand name Suboxone, into the Somerset County prison.
The department wrote in a news release that a corrections officer saw Ramirez-Reyes toss two blue packages containing the drugs over the visiting room wall in the western compound.
She was released on her own recognizance Sunday after posting a $20,000 bond, court records show. She is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing in Somerset County District Court on Aug. 23.
Ramirez-Reyes did not have an attorney listed in court records, and attempts to contact her Monday were unsuccessful.
It is the latest attempt to smuggle the drug into Maryland prisons, as civilians, inmates and guards alike have been charged with trying to smuggle the treatment drug into prison in recent weeks.
Last month, a 35-year-old former corrections officer at the prison pleaded guilty to federal racketeering charges and admitted to smuggling buprenorphine and synthetic cannabinoids into the prison for two years.
Corrections officials say five other officers have been charged in the scheme. They have yet to be named.
Last month, a Baltimore attorney was accused of smuggling Suboxone to an incarcerated client at the Roxbury Correctional Institution in Hagerstown.
In January, the Maryland State Prosecutor’s Office wrapped up a two-year investigation into drug smuggling at the Jessup Correctional Institution where 18 people were convicted of smuggling contraband, including Suboxone, into the prison.