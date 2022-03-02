Prosecutors in Delaware drop case against defendant in street feud that ended with death in Elkton

Prosecutors noted that Cooper, 41, is already serving a 75-year sentence for state court convictions after being arrested in January 2018 on heroin-trafficking and gun charges. They said he would not be released from prison until he is nearly 100 years old, if not older. Dismissing the indictment would “preserve the government’s limited resources, prevent the unnecessary expenditure of the court’s time and resources, and allow the victims and their families to put this horrid chapter of their lives behind them,” they added.