The case against a Baltimore-based attorney accused of smuggling suboxone into the Roxbury Correctional Institution in Hagerstown has been placed on an inactive docket.
Court records show that charges against Steven Thurman Mitchell — who was accused of trying to smuggle 125 strips of suboxone into the Washington County prison inside two binders while visiting his client, Mandel Brown — were moved to an inactive docket Tuesday. Suboxone is a drug used at addiction treatment centers and some prisons to treat opioid addiction.
Mitchell faced four misdemeanor charges related to the incident and was originally set to go to trial Aug. 21 at the Washington County District Court in Hagerstown.
The placement means prosecutors do not plan on moving forward with the case but can revisit it, usually if the defendant does not comply with predetermined conditions reached with the court and prosecutors.
The Daily Record reported that Mitchell must serve 25 hours of community service within 90 days for the charges to remain dropped. If not, prosecutors reserve the right to bring up the charges on a later date.
Attempts to reach Mitchell on Wednesday night were unsuccessful.
The Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services said in June that Mitchell brought the two binders to Brown during a Friday visit and that a correctional officer seized the binders and found the suboxone after he noticed Mitchell trying to leave without them.