Judge: Allegations against Maryland state trooper include ‘attempt to obstruct justice and harm an informant’

A magistrate judge in U.S. District Court last week ordered a Maryland state trooper facing federal charges to be held pending trial, writing in an order that his alleged offenses “involved the attempt to obstruct justice and harm an informant.”

Justin Riggs, a corporal with 10 years at the Maryland State Police, faces federal drug and bribery charges for allegedly leaking information to a subject of a drug investigation in exchange for money. A redacted affidavit filed in federal court last week said Riggs had sent messages to the target including about an informant within the organization.

Advertisement

Messages contained in the affidavit, which were allegedly from Riggs and partially redacted, appeared to identify the car driven by the “one who is putting this case on you” and said “every buy he’s done has been recorded.”

Magistrate Judge Brendan A. Hurson in a written order dated Friday called Riggs’ alleged actions “a premeditated effort to provide sensitive information to the target of a federal investigation,” and added that it included the “identity of a confidential human source — in exchange for a relatively small sum of money.”

Advertisement

“The apparent goal of the conduct was to obstruct justice, and the Court cannot conclude that Mr. Riggs would not similarly attempt to obstruct justice in his own case,” Hurson wrote.

Craig Kadish, an attorney for Riggs, did not immediately respond to a request for comment sent by email and through his law office.

Online court records show Riggs is charged with conspiracy to distribute drugs, use of interstate facilities to commit bribery and use of interstate facilities to aid and abet drug distribution. It’s not clear when Riggs will appear next in court.

The corporal was suspended without pay by Maryland State Police and is under an administrative investigation through the agency’s Internal Affairs Division, spokeswoman Elena Russo said last week. The agency said the day after his charges were unsealed that he was the Salisbury barrack’s trooper of the year in 2013.

The redacted affidavit filed in federal court described false plans for a February wiretap that were part of a ruse by investigators to identify the source of a leak. Messages appeared to show Riggs telling an individual identified as “Drug Distributor 1″ about the wiretap.

The affidavit went on to describe an individual picking up $1,800 earlier this month from behind a Red Roof Inn’s dumpsters, located about six miles from Riggs’ Hagerstown state police barrack. Riggs later confirmed to Drug Distributor 1 he had received the money.

In ordering Riggs detained, Hurson pointed specifically to Riggs’ knowledge of criminal investigations. He said Riggs employed that knowledge in his alleged offense, including telling the investigative target that “if a witness was unable to testify at a trial against that target, the case against the target ‘should be gone.’”

There wasn’t a large risk that Riggs wouldn’t show up for trial, Hurson said, but there was a safety risk for the community if he were to be released.

Advertisement

The judge cited as factors the “premeditation” of the alleged offense and Riggs’ “willingness to violate his MSP oath and trade the safety of others for a modest sum.”