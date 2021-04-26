Maryland State Police release name of trooper who shot 16-year-old Peyton Ham in Leonardtown

The Maryland State Police released the name of the trooper who shot a Leonardtown teenager two weeks ago, and detectives from the Homicide Unit are continuing their investigation, the agency said Monday.
Trooper Joseph Azzari is on paid administrative leave pending the results of the investigation, which the agency said in a news release is “procedure in a trooper-involved shooting.” The State Police Internal Affairs Division is also conducting an administrative investigation, which it said is also standard practice.
Peyton Alexander Ham, 16, was shot and killed in the driveway of his family’s home on April 13. The State police said at the time that Ham pointed an airsoft replica gun and wielded a knife at a trooper who responded to a pair of 911 calls about a possibly armed person acting suspiciously.
This story will be updated.