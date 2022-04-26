Man dies after exchange of gunfire with officers, Somerset County Sheriff’s Office says

A man died Monday after he was shot during an exchange of gunfire with a Somerset County deputy and a Maryland state trooper, police say.

Deputies responded to a 911 call shortly before noon from a convenience store in Westover, the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook release late Monday night.

The caller reported that a man pointed a gun at him and demanded money before fleeing. Roughly 2 miles away, a deputy identified and approached a man matching the caller’s description, police said.

“There was an exchange of gunfire” before the man fled into a field near the intersection of Route 13 and Perry Road, according to the release. “When officers located the subject, he fired his handgun again.”

The man was shot when a deputy and a state trooper fired their weapons, police said.

He later died at a hospital, according to the release.

The sheriff’s office said there were no other injuries.

Princess Anne Police also responded.

The Maryland Attorney General’s Office Independent Investigations Division — a unit responsible for investigating civilian deaths involving police — is investigating the shooting.