“So you can imagine how long it may take to do a systematic search if you’re in a large office building or a shopping mall. It may take hours, and what’s happening during that time? People who have been shot and wounded are bleeding out and dying,” wrote PERF, a non-profit think tank, in its report. “So it falls upon our first responders who are inside the scene, the law enforcement officers, to provide immediate lifesaving care to people.”