Three shot Friday night on Pennsylvania Avenue in Baltimore

Two men and a woman were shot about 7:30 p.m. on Friday in the 1500 block of Pennsylvania Ave. in Baltimore, according to police.
When police first responded to the shooting incident, they found one man with gunshot wounds and a woman wounded in her leg. The two victims were taken to an area hospital, police said.
Later, a third man injured in the same shooting walked into a hospital with a gunshot in his shoulder.
Central District Shooting detectives responded to the scene and assumed control of the investigation.
