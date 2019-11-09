A man was fatally shot in Baltimore on Saturday morning, according to police, as the city’s homicide total approaches 300 on the year.
Police found the man in the 700 block of Belle Terre Ave. in Waverly just after 7 a.m. The victim, identified only as a 30-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The incident marks the 296th homicide of the year in Baltimore. The pace of violence is ahead of last year, during which 309 people were killed. This year would be the fifth straight in which the city surpasses the 300 mark.
Another man was injured in a separate shooting at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday in Baltimore. The victim, identified only as a 37-year-old man, was shot in the 1600 block of Lamley St., near Johns Hopkins Hospital. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information about the fatal shooting to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. Information about the nonfatal shooting can e directed at Metro Crime Stoppers, or Southeast District detectives at 410-396-2422.