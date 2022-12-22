14-year-old girl injured in shooting in West Baltimore on Thursday

A 14-year-old girl was shot in the leg early Thursday morning in West Baltimore, police said.

Western District patrol officers responded about 1:50 a.m. to a hospital after the girl came in with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to her leg.

Preliminary investigation showed she was shot while driving through the 1700 block of West Baltimore Street in Franklin Square, according to a news release.

She was a passenger, and investigators believe she was not the intended target, the release says.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410-396-2477 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.