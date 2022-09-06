Man killed after stabbing Tuesday morning; another shot in the head in Baltimore

A man was killed after a stabbing early Tuesday morning and another was shot on the top of his head in separate occurrences, according to Baltimore Police.

Eastern District patrol officers responded at about 2:30 a.m. to the 1400 block of East Monument Street in the Gay Street neighborhood for a report of a man lying in the street.

Police found the victim unresponsive with multiple stab wounds, a news release says. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

A man was shot on the top of his head in Baltimore’s Glen neighborhood. Northwest District patrol officers responded at about 2:20 a.m. to the 4000 block of West Strathmore Avenue.

Police found the victim with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital with injuries that are believed to be non-life threatening, police said. Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call 410-396-2466 or Metro Crime Stoppers.