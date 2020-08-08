Man injured in shooting in East Baltimore early Saturday, police say

Baltimore Police said a man was injured in a shooting early Saturday morning in East Baltimore, as anti-violence activists plan demonstrations for peace around the city this weekend.
Officers were called at 2:18 a.m. to the 3400 block of E. Lombard St., where they found a 41-year-old man who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital. Police said the man was shot nearby, in the 100 block of N. Conkling St.
Police said four other men were injured in separate shootings on Friday.
The city has had 201 homicides so far this year.
The violence comes as the organizers of the anti-violence movement Baltimore Ceasefire 365 rally for a weekend without bloodshed. The grassroots effort was started three years ago as the city counted more than 300 murders a year.
Anyone with information about the Saturday shooting is asked to call Southeast District detectives at 410-396-2422 or Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.