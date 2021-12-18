xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Person shot in Rossville Friday night, Baltimore County police say

Alex Mann
By
Baltimore Sun
Dec 18, 2021 10:14 AM

A person was shot in Rossville late Friday night, Baltimore County police said.

Detective John Conner, a county police spokesman, said officers went to the unit block of Maidstone Court just before midnight Friday after learning of a shooting.

At the scene near the Ridge View Apartments, Conner said, officers found an adult who’d been shot at least once.

The gunshot victim was taken to a hospital. Conner said the patient’s condition was unknown.

Detectives from the Baltimore County Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit were summoned to the apartment complex and assumed the investigation, Conner said.

Conner said police encourage anyone who knows something about the shooting to call 410-307-2020.

This article may be updated.

