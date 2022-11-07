13-year-old girl in grave condition after being shot in head in East Baltimore, police say

A 13-year-old girl is in grave condition after being shot in the head outside a liquor store in the 1400 block of East Fayette Street on Monday afternoon, Baltimore Police said.

Southeast District officers were dispatched at about 5:20 p.m. to the Dunbar-Broadway neighborhood in East Baltimore to investigate a ShotSpotter alert for gunfire in the area.

Advertisement

When officers arrived at the location they observed a girl suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported by ambulance to an area hospital in grave condition.

Due to the severity of her injuries, homicide investigators were summoned and assumed control of the investigation.

Advertisement

Anyone who has information about this incident is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2100.Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also anonymously text a tip by visiting the MCS of Maryland website.