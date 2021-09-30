xml:space="preserve">
Howard County Police searching for man they say killed three people and is now on the run

By
Baltimore Sun
Sep 30, 2021 6:25 PM

Howard County Police are searching for a man they say killed one person Wednesday night and then killed two of his family members in Ellicott City.

HoCoPolice are asking for the public's help in locating Jeffrey Burnham, who is believed to be involved in a double homicide in Ellicott City and is considered to be armed and dangerous. He may be driving a 2007 red Corvette.
HoCoPolice are asking for the public's help in locating Jeffrey Burnham, who is believed to be involved in a double homicide in Ellicott City and is considered to be armed and dangerous. He may be driving a 2007 red Corvette. (Howard County police)

Police identified the suspect as Jeffrey Allen Burnham, 46, of Cumberland, who they said is 5 feet 3, 170 pounds with brown hair and should be considered armed and dangerous. A news release said police believe he is driving a 2007 red Corvette convertible.

The family members were found Thursday afternoon in the 5300 block of Kerger Road, and police said Burnham drove there after an unrelated homicide in Allegany County the night before. Howard County police said they believe Burnham deliberately targeted his victims.

Police said they will provide more information at a news conference scheduled for 6:45 p.m. Thursday.

This story will be updated.

