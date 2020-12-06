Man charged with attempted murder in Essex shooting, Baltimore County police say

An Essex man was arrested and charged with attempted murder after, Baltimore County police say, he shot man in what was described as a “domestic incident,” according to a news release.
Tianto Turner Jr., 27, was also charged with first degree assault and firearm use following the shooting incident Saturday, police said.
Just before 4 a.m., police responded to the 1000 block of Punjab Dr. for a report of shots being fired. Officers at the scene found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body, police said.
The man was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive his injuries. Turner was later arrested in the Essex area, police said.
Turner is being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center on a no bail status pending a bail review hearing, police said.