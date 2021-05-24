Man shot in downtown Baltimore Friday dies from his injures, and police ID five other homicide victims from past week

A man shot in downtown Baltimore last week has died from his injuries, police said on Monday.
Tony Hedgspeth, 23, was shot in the 200 block of Lexington St. on Monday, and homicide detectives were brought into the case because of the severity of his injuries, police said.
Police are asking anyone with information about the crime to call (410) 396-2100 or call Metro crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
Additionally, Baltimore police on Monday provided the identities of five other people killed in the city in the past week.
Emmanuel Holley, 18, was fatally shot in the 500 block of Harwood Ave. on Monday, May 16. Two days later, Harrison Morten, 28, was fatally shot in the .2500 block of Belvedere Ave.
Police also identified three people killed Friday. Donte Scott, 33, was killed in the 2000 block of Wilkens Avenue on Friday. Dorian Shropshire, 28, was killed in the 4100 block of Slater Ave. and Sarah Steel, 39, was killed in the 4100 block of Springdale Ct.
So far this year, 125 people have been killed in Baltimore, eight more than at this same time last year. The number of people shot and injured is 254, 42 more than a year ago.