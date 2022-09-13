One man dead, another injured in Baltimore shootings, police say

A man died after being shot in the head and another man was injured during separate shootings Tuesday morning in Baltimore City, according to police.

Southeast District patrol officers responded about 7:30 a.m. to the 100 block of North Conkling Street in Baltimore Highlands for a reported shooting.

Police found an unidentified man with an apparent gunshot wound to the head at the scene, a news release says. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to call 410-396-2100.

Southwest District patrol officers were summoned earlier in the morning to a hospital for a walk-in shooting victim.

A 23-year-old man came in about 2 a.m. for treatment on apparent gunshot wounds, police said. His injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

A preliminary investigation showed he was shot in the 2300 block of Washington Boulevard in the Morrell Park neighborhood by an unidentified suspect, police said.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call 410-396-2488. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP for both shootings.