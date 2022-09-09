Two men injured in shootings Friday morning in Baltimore, police say

Two men were injured inseparate shootings early Friday morning in Baltimore, police said.

Eastern District patrol officers were summoned to a hospital about 12:10 a.m. after a 21-year-old man walked in seeking treatment.

The man had been shot in the foot at the 2800 block of Boston Street in the Canton neighborhood, police said. His injuries are non-life threatening.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call 410-396-2422.

Another man was shot in the Woodmere neighborhood and drove to the hospital for help, police said.

Northern District patrol officers responded about 1:05 a.m. to a hospital for a 44-year-old man who had multiple gunshot wounds, according to a news release. His injuries are non-life threatening.

Police believe the victim was sitting in his vehicle in the 5200 block of Fairlawn Avenue when two unidentified men approached and tried to rob him.

“As the victim drove off, one of the suspects fired at the vehicle striking the victim,” police said. He then drove himself to a nearby hospital.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call 410-396-2455.Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.