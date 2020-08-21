Teen in critical condition after being shot in neck in Saint Josephs, Baltimore Police say

Baltimore police say a 13-year-old boy was shot in the neck Thursday afternoon in the Saint Josephs neighborhood of West Baltimore.
Southwest District officers responded around 4:18 p.m. to an area hospital for a report of a walk-in shooting victim. They found the boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck, police said.
The victim is listed in stable but critical condition, police said.
Investigators believe the teen was a passenger in a vehicle traveling in the 100 block of S. Morley St. when an unidentified man fired a shot into the vehicle, hitting the victim in the neck.
Detectives are asking anyone with information to call 410-396-2488 or to leave an anonymous tip with Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.