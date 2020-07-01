Maryland State Police: Man is taken to Shock Trauma after his car hits patrol vehicle on U.S. 50

Maryland State Police said a man was transported to Shock Trauma after his car collided with a patrol vehicle Tuesday.
Police said late Tuesday night that a trooper was conducting a traffic stop westbound on U.S. 50, just west of Interstate 97 in the left shoulder in Anne Arundel County.
As the officer was working the traffic stop, police said, Gregory Jackson hit the patrol vehicle and then the silver Infiniti that was stopped for a traffic violation. Jackson’s car, a 2000 Saturn, hit the concrete jersey wall, where it came to a stop.
First responders had to extract Jackson from the car and the Lanham resident was transported to Shock Trauma. Police did not specify his condition or when during the day the incident took place.