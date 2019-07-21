Baltimore Police sergeant wounded in clinic shooting to be released from hospital

Baltimore Police Sgt. Billy Shiflett, who was wounded in a fatal shooting at a methadone clinic last week, was expected to be released from the hospital Sunday afternoon, police said.
Police officers planned to line the street outside the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center to greet Shiflett as he’s released.
Shiflett’s shift was ending last Monday morning when police began receiving calls of an active shooter at a North Baltimore methadone clinic. Shiflett was among the officers who went inside the Man Alive clinic and were met with gunfire.
During an exchange of gunfire between police and suspect Ashanti Pinkney, Shiflett was hit in the abdomen, according to police. Officer Christopher Miller dragged Shiflett to safety, police said.
Pinkney, 49, was killed in the incident, as was David Caldwell, 52, a LabCorp employee working at the building.
A woman working at the clinic also was injured, and was released from the hospital.