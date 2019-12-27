Baltimore Police Sgt. Bill Shiflett, shot while responding to an active shooting at a North Baltimore methadone clinic last summer, is undergoing more surgery, Police Sgt. Mike Manucuso confirmed on Friday.
The Baltimore City Fraternal Order of Police asked for people to “keep Bill, and his family, in your prayers,” in a tweet on Friday, and neither the FOP nor Mancuso, its president, provided details of why more surgery was needed.
Shiflett, a 25-year veteran, led a contingent of Baltimore City police officers into the Man Alive Clinic, where they were met with gunfire. He was shot in the abdomen after a bullet slipped underneath his bulletproof vest during an exchange of gunfire with Ashanti Pinkney, 49, in the 2100 block of Maryland Ave., according to police.
Pinkney had already shot and killed David Caldwell, a 52-year-old LabCorp employee who worked in the building, police said. A 41-year-old woman was also injured during the incident but was released from the hospital.
Pinkney was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Shiflett was in serious condition after the shooting and doctors at the time said he would have a lengthy recovery process. Police body cam video and witness accounts show Shiflett headed a quick police response into the building.
In October, Shiflett described the events of the day. One of the officers with him, Chris Miller, told him that shots had been fired at the clinic. Shiflett was just coming off a midnight shift.
He stepped forward with a rifle in his hands as Miller and another officer, Jeremy Foster, followed behind.
Body camera footage showed that Shiflett entered the hallway and repeatedly told Pinkney to drop his gun before moving towards him. Pinkney raised his gun and fired toward the officers before an exchange of gunfire ensued, footage also showed.
Sgt. Shiflett received the department’s Medal of Honor, while Miller and Foster were both awarded with the silver star.