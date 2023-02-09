‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect is at large after injuring officer in Cockeysville, police say

Baltimore County police officers stage outside Sherwood Episcopal Church and York and Sherwood. Sherwood Road is closed at that intersection. (KENNETH K. LAM/Baltimore Sun)

Baltimore County Police are urging Cockeysville residents to shelter in place as they seek an “armed and dangerous” 24-year-old who they say injured an officer Wednesday afternoon.

The officer was shot after police were dispatched to the area of Hollow Road in Cockeysville at about 2:30 p.m. to respond to a person in crisis, according to police spokesperson Joy Stewart.

When police arrived, a family member escorted David Emory Linthicum, who Stewart said discharged a firearm, injuring the officer.

Below is a photograph of David Emory Linthicum. 24-year-old W/M with long auburn colored hair, brown eyes, and a beard. Last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants. He is armed and dangerous. If seen please contact 911. #BCoPD pic.twitter.com/eRZzEEVpMJ — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) February 8, 2023

The officer is currently being evaluated, and is in stable condition, Stewart said.

“We are asking residents who live in this area ... to please find an alternate location because roads are blocked off,” Stewart said. ”If they are sheltering in place in this area, we would ask that they continue to remain sheltering in place.”

In case of an emergency, residents can contact police at 410-887-2222.

The matter is still active, Stewart said.