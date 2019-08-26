Report: Merriweather, 9:30 Club chairman Seth Hurwitz to step aside after arrest

The chairman behind Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, as well as the 9:30 Club and The Anthem music venues in Washington, D.C., is stepping aside after his arrest of solicitation of prostitution charges last week, according to a report by Billboard.
Billboard, a magazine that covers the music industry, reports that Hurwitz, 61, of Bethesda, sent a letter to his employees, saying “to eliminate distraction” he will step aside from his concert promotion and venue management company I.M.P. The company handles booking for Merriweather and owns the 9:30 Club.
Chief Operating Officer Donna Westmoreland will replace Hurwitz at the helm of the company, Billboard reported.
“As anyone who knows our concert and venue business well is aware, I don’t have much to do with actually running them these days, but to eliminate distraction, I’m stepping aside for the time being until the matter is resolved,” the letter reads, according to Billboard.
Hurwitz was arrested and charged Wednesday as Montgomery County police say he was caught attempting to exchange cash for sexual favors from a massage therapist.
Police say Hurwitz was arrested at the unnamed parlor Wednesday after detectives worked with the victim to set up the sting. The victim told investigators Hurwitz “made sexual comments and inappropriate motions” during a massage and tried to arrange a home visit.
In a statement, Hurwitz’s lawyer declined to comment last week, writing “the facts will come out in due course.”
Hurwitz was released on $5,000 bond.
His trial is scheduled for Sept. 26.