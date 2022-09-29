Family of Hae Min Lee to appeal Baltimore judge’s decision that freed Adnan Syed

A collage of photographs of Hae Min Lee and her friends were on display at Lee's memorial service. (Elizabeth Malby / Baltimore Sun)

The family of Hae Min Lee will appeal a Baltimore judge’s decision to overturn Adnan Syed’s 22-year-old murder conviction in Lee’s death, according to court papers filed Wednesday.

Attorney Steve Kelley, who represents the Lee family, told The Baltimore Sun he filed the notice to appeal earlier Wednesday. Syed’s case became a matter of international intrigue following the 2014 release of the “Serial” podcast, which reexamined his legal saga.

Baltimore Circuit Judge Melissa Phinn last week overturned Syed’s conviction after prosecutors swore in an affidavit they found evidence suggesting Syed’s innocence that had not previously been disclosed to defense attorneys in the case. Officially, Phinn ordered a new trial in the matter, but under Maryland law prosecutors have 30 days to either dismiss the charges or to continue with a new trial.

Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby said last week on multiple occasions that she planned to dismiss the charges against Syed and formally declare his innocence if pending DNA tests in his case came back either inconclusive or suggested another suspect.

