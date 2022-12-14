Maryland legislators may consider increasing state oversight of security guards, which falls short of police standard, after recent deaths

It was around 2 a.m. three years ago when Keith Mario Luckey identified himself as a police officer during a dispute outside a Baltimore County bar, drew a gun and fatally shot a man.

Luckey was a Maryland Air National Guard police officer at the time, although he was off duty that morning. He left the national guard months later and entered the sparsely regulated field of private security.

While a security guard, he deployed a stun gun on a woman in a wheelchair at a pharmacy, put an allegedly unruly grocery shopper in a physical restraint and broke a man’s finger after hitting him with a baton at the same Southeast Baltimore bar where he fatally shot soccer coach Kevin Torres Guerrero on Nov. 7.

Baltimore County prosecutors had found the 2019 shooting death was justified. But over the next three years, Luckey was at the heart of further uses of force, culminating Dec. 6 when he was charged with killing Torres.

Torres’ death outraged members of Baltimore’s Latino community. Now, some officials across the state are beginning to pay closer attention to the industry in which Luckey worked, one that equips employees with many of the same tools police use but doesn’t have the same oversight as law enforcement.

“Private security guards, along with private police forces, should be held to the same level of scrutiny, accountability, and oversight that the Maryland General Assembly has put on public police agencies,” state Sen. Jill P. Carter, a Baltimore Democrat, said in a statement. “When people assume power over others, they are responsible for upholding the highest moral, ethical, and judgmental clarity.”

Sor Torres holds a photo of her husband, Kevin Torres Guerrero, who was fatally shot by a security guard in November outside ChrisT Bar in Baltimore Highlands. (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun)

Despite having one of the highest concentrations of security guards in the country, Maryland is among the states that provide minimal oversight of the industry.

The state regulates only guards who work for private security companies. Guards hired directly by businesses that are not in the security sector are unregulated. That means guards hired directly by a hospital are not regulated, for example, while those from a private security company hired by a bank are.

Maryland has nearly 25,000 security guards, according to 2021 figures from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The Maryland State Police, which issues licenses for guards employed by private security agencies, had active licenses for about half as many guards as of November.

There is no statewide training requirement for guards unless they apply to carry a handgun, which has a separate state police licensing process that requires specific training. Maryland falls into the approximately 20% of states that require no training for unarmed guards, according to a 2021 paper by the John Jay College of Criminal Justice at City University of New York.

Maryland law says only that those who apply for “guard cards” must be of “good moral character and reputation” and not have been convicted of a felony or certain misdemeanors.

The state outlines no standards for guards’ use of force against civilians. Though police may investigate a guard’s use of force, neither the guards nor the companies that employ them are required to report on-duty shootings to the state. State police do not track uses of force by security guards. Nor are deaths involving security guards investigated by the attorney general’s office, which examines deaths in police encounters in Maryland.

In 2005, Carter introduced a bill to bolster the minimum training and education requirements necessary to obtain a private security license from state police. The legislation didn’t get far.

“Almost two decades later, regulations remain stagnant,” Carter told The Baltimore Sun. “Security guards often act as first responders and should be fully trained to handle emergent situations and threats in the same way any other professional would. Their education, training, character, and fitness should be top tier, as should all first responders.”

On average, guards in Maryland make $19.38 per hour, or about $40,000 annually.

Increasing education and training requirements for private guards would increase their cost to employers, a fiscal analysis of Carter’s bill determined. That likely would drive up the cost of hiring private security.

Torres was at least the second person this year fatally shot in Baltimore by a guard; Baltimore Police have shot and killed the same number of people.

But shootings by guards in Maryland have persisted for half a century and concerns about the industry have abounded for just as long.

In 1971, a guard in Baltimore shot and seriously wounded a teenager, The Sun reported at the time. The shooting inspired then-state Sen. Verda F. Welcome, a Baltimore Democrat, to introduce a bill mandating a six-month training program for guards.

It’s unclear what happened to the legislation, but incidents involving private security continued to make headlines. Another guard in the city was charged in 1978 for allegedly pointing a gun at a man. Ten years later, a guard shot a teenager allegedly throwing bottles. The Sun covered cases of guards pulling guns on people in 2000, 2006 and 2010. Several were charged with crimes and some were convicted, leading to renewed calls for better state oversight. As recently as 2020, officials in Prince George’s County questioned whether private security should face stricter accountability following an alleged assault in a Popeye’s.

Misael Vasquez and his wife, Valerie Caban, arrive for a vigil on behalf of Kevin Torres Guerrero, who was fatally shot by a security guard in November outside the ChrisT Bar in Baltimore Highlands. (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun)

Maryland passed a landmark police reform package last year. With many of its laws now in effect, there has perhaps never been more oversight and scrutiny of law enforcement in the state.

Carter sits on the Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee, which spearheaded the reforms. Chair Will Smith, a Democrat from Montgomery County, said he remembers lawmakers discussing how the legislative changes could be applied to guards, but ultimately no bills addressed the industry.

Smith told The Sun in an interview that he planned to research private security oversight and to discuss it with fellow lawmakers.

“It’s definitely something that I’m sure we’ll explore, that I’m personally interested in looking into during the session,” Smith said. Lawmakers need to identify “the informational gaps” of how often guards use force against civilians and “to better understand” how guards are trained, and how they maintain skills and keep practices up to date, he said.

State Del. Jazz Lewis, a Democrat from Prince George’s County, sponsored 2020 legislation on training required for special police, a segment of the state’s security guards that has limited arrest powers. He said in a Dec. 8 email to The Sun that “incidents of security guards using deadly force with little oversight are deeply concerning and should be fully investigated.” He, too, is “more than willing to explore legislation that could promote accountability here.”

In Maryland, state police have the power to suspend and revoke guard licenses, but a spokesman said taking that step is “rare” and occurs only when a guard is charged with a “serious” crime. Unlike elsewhere, such as Virginia, Maryland law does not require private security companies to report when their guards use force — making it possible the state wouldn’t learn of incidents.

In fact, the agency said it had not been made aware that Baltimore Police charged Luckey with assault in September after he allegedly injured the bar patron with his baton. And it was only after he was charged with murdering Torres that state police suspended his guard license and revoked his handgun permit.

Ron Snyder, the Maryland State Police spokesman, declined to comment when asked whether the agency thought state law changes are necessary to increase oversight and whether a guard who faces criminal charges should be allowed to continue working.

State law says people applying to own or run a private security agency in Maryland must have worked five years in law enforcement or private investigation, and have completed police officer training approved by the Maryland Police Training Commission.

State Sen. John “Jack” Bailey, a Republican representing St. Mary’s County and part of Calvert County, said he doesn’t know of a violent incident involving a guard in his Southern Maryland district, but “having information is important, no matter what the issue is.”

“If there are examples that exist where the public is being mistreated or security guards are mishandling the authority that they have, that clearly needs to be addressed,” Bailey told The Sun. “I just think it’s important to address it at the lowest level first. And if that doesn’t work, I’m sure that it will be addressed in the General Assembly.”

James Teare, who owns and works for private security companies and is a board member of the Maryland Investigators & Security Association, said he’d support standardized training requirements and some kind of administrative review of incidents, calling oversight “key.”

Private companies that want to provide value will invest in training above any minimum standards, he said. But Maryland could benefit from laying out what training or in-service hours are expected, especially considering that confrontations can start quickly on the job and guards ought to understand individuals’ rights and what level of force is appropriate.

“That [would give] a lot more validity to security officers and the uniforms they wear,” Teare said. “It would ease the mind of the general public.”

Luckey, the defendant in Torres’ death, co-owns American Professional Security LLC with two other people, according to state business records. His company is a licensed private security agency, according to state police.

One of the other co-owners pleaded guilty to impersonating a police officer twice in 2008 in Baltimore, online court records show. The third co-owner was arrested by Baltimore Police in 2013; officers thought he wasn’t authorized to carry a gun outside a business because he couldn’t produce a security contract. He lost an appeal of a lawsuit claiming wrongful arrest in that case.

Snyder, the state police spokesman, said state police don’t have any notes about criminal incidents involving either co-owner while they were working security. Both of their guard cards have expired, Snyder said.

A security guard fatally shot soccer coach Kevin Torres Guerrero, 35, in November outside ChrisT Bar in Baltimore Highlands. (Amy Davis/Amy Davis)

Clyde Boatwright, president of the Maryland Fraternal Order of Police, a sergeant with the Baltimore City School Police and a member of the state’s police training commission, said guards play a particularly important role in maintaining safety because many police departments are short-staffed.

“We do feel strongly that there is a place for contract security,” said Boatwright, who once ran a security company and worked as a guard. “We worry about the fact that we have strenuous oversight as police officers, but they have the same equipment and uniforms but there’s not as much oversight for them as there is for us.”

Police said in charging documents that Luckey was armed with a handgun loaded with an extended magazine — legal to possess, but not to buy, sell or use in a crime — and mace.

Luckey was quick to shoot and neglected his legal duty to retreat, detectives wrote. He fired six rounds at Torres, striking him several times, after Torres, who was celebrating his soccer team’s winning season, threw a brick at him during a dispute.

A public defender who represented Luckey at an early December bail review hearing called him a lifelong Maryland resident with 14 years of military service. She said he planned to fight the charges with private counsel.

Baltimore Sun librarian Paul McCardell contributed to this article.