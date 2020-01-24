Laurel police have released photos of a suspect believed to have intentionally run over 10 seagulls in a shopping center parking lot earlier this month.
The department wrote Thursday on Twitter that it is searching for a black male, believed to be in his 50s or 60s, who was “last seen wearing a burgundy Old Navy sweater, a dark muted green jacket, black sweatpants, white sneakers and a beige beanie-style hat.”
Police say the man ran over a group of seagulls at the Laurel Plaza Shopping Center on Jan. 4 after luring them into a spot with food.
The man was allegedly driving a “newer model blueish-grey Chevrolet Equinox with Maryland tags” and a roof rack.
The department wrote that PETA is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.
The department has been searching for the suspect ever since officers discovered what police described as “a group of deceased seagulls all in extremely close proximity to one another” at the Laurel Plaza Shopping Center on Jan. 4.
Officers were called to the Prince George’s County shopping center just before 10:50 a.m. for a report of animal cruelty.
Police then found the flock of dead seagulls and, while investigating the incident, said they found that a person had bought pre-popped popcorn from the Dollar Tree at the shopping complex and emptied the bag on the ground to lure the seagulls. The person then drove over them, killing at least 10 birds, before fleeing the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call 301-498-0092 or leave tips anonymously at 301-498-7645.