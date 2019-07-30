Advertisement

12 hurt when school bus carrying school-aged campers collides with work truck in Maryland

Baltimore Sun |
Jul 30, 2019 | 3:42 PM
| POTOMAC
Over 40 children were on the bus that collided with a work truck in Maryland on July 30, 2019 in Potomac, Maryland. (Pete Piringer / Montgomery County Fire and Rescue)

Authorities say 12 passengers were hurt when a work truck hit a school bus carrying campers in Maryland.

Montgomery County Fire & Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer says in a Twitter post that the school-aged passengers were taken to the hospital for evaluation of minor injuries. He said the bus driver was also taken to a hospital to be evaluated.

Piringer said there were 40 school-aged passengers on the bus.

News outlets report the crash happened around 9 a.m. in Potomac. It wasn’t immediately known what led to the crash.

