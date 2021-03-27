Two men shot Saturday in the Baltimore area

Two men were shot in separate instances Saturday in the Baltimore region, authorities said.
One man was shot just before 5 p.m. in the rear of the 4100 block of Amos Ave. near Reisterstown Road Plaza in Northwest Baltimore, police said. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.
The victim, whose age police did not provide, could not provide investigators with any details about the shooting. Police urge anyone with information to contact Northwest District detectives, at 410-396-2466. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Earlier, Baltimore County police said a 27-year-old man was shot in the 1100 block of Ingleside Ave. around 1:30 a.m. After he was shot, the victim ran to the 5600 block of Baltimore National Pike in Catonsville. He was taken to a hospital.
Baltimore County Police Department’s Violent Crimes Detectives are investigating the earlier shooting. Anyone with tips can call 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers.