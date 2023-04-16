12-year-old male shot and killed in South Baltimore shooting

Baltimore Police and EMS vehicles at a Saturday night shooting in Westport Homes.

A 12-year-old boy was fatally shot with an assault-style rifle Saturday night in Westport Homes, police said.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said police responded to the 2400 block of Maisel Court just before 9 p.m., where they found a boy with multiple gunshot wounds in his chest.

He was taken to Shock Trauma and was initially in grave condition and undergoing surgery. A police spokesperson said the boy died from his injuries at about 10:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Harrison said police found shell casings appeared to be from an assault-style rifle, describing it as a “weapon of war.”

Yellow evidence markers at the corner of Maisel Court and Hollins Ferry Road indicate where investigators found casings. Police said the boy turned and ran before collapsing.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.